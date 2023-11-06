Parsons’ AI Technology Recognized in City of Chicago’s Smart 50 Award

Parsons and Miovision delivered the first connected vehicle technology for the city

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) congratulates the City of Chicago on winning the prestigious Smart 50 Award for their Connected Vehicle Corridor pilot project. Launched in December 2021, this pilot is the first deployment of connected vehicle technology in Chicago and is an ongoing collaborative effort between the City of Chicago, the Chicago Transit Authority, Parsons, and Miovision.



Focused on improving pedestrian safety, the pilot uses artificial intelligence and connected vehicle data to evaluate solutions for pedestrian detection and delivering safety messages to drivers for pedestrian awareness, resulting in more efficient traffic flow and increased community safety.

"As a proud partner of the City of Chicago, we are thrilled to see the Connected Vehicle Corridor pilot recognized with a Smart 50 Award," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "This project is a great example of how innovative AI technology can help make our cities safer and more efficient for everyone. We're excited to continue working with the City of Chicago on expanding this project and bringing connected vehicle technologies to benefit even more communities."

On-board units (OBU) were installed on ten city fleet vehicles and five city buses to alert the driver of pedestrians in the crosswalks. This safety measure is in direct response to large vehicles fatally striking pedestrians during blind spot turning movements. Video analytic cameras detect all road users and enable intersections to operate more efficiently by providing data for improved signal timing.

The initial corridor is part of Chicago’s dense and urban South Loop, extending over 1.4 miles and includes 13 signalized intersections. The Smart 50 Awards - in partnership with Smart Cities Connect and Smart Cities Connect Foundation - annually recognize global smart cities projects, honoring the most innovative and influential work. For more information on the Smart 50 Awards, visit https://spring.smartcitiesconnect.org/Smart50Awards/ .

To learn more about Parsons’ smart mobility capabilities, visit parsons.com/intelligent-transportation-solutions/.

