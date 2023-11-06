Exhibition of Atatürk’s Photographs by EMU ATAUM

Within the scope of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey and the Commemoration Events of 10 November, an exhibition featuring Atatürk's photographs has been inaugurated by the Eastern Mediterranean University's (EMU) Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM). The opening of the exhibition took place on Friday, 3 November, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the ground floor of the EMU Rector’s Office Building, attracting an intensive turnout.

The exhibition opening was attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rector in charge of Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk, ATAUM academic staff member Sen. Inst Süheyla Göktürk, along with many students and staff.

Addressing the audience at the exhibition opening, ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk talked about the continuation of events within the celebrations of the Republic of Turkey's 100th Year, announcing the opening of the exhibition displaying Atatürk's photographs. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Göktürk also noted that before the exhibition opening, a slide show titled 'Following in Atatürk's Footsteps in the 100th Year of the Republic' prepared jointly with ATAUM academic staff member Sen. Inst. Süheyla Göktürk, after touring 15 cities in 6 countries, would be presented.

During his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç expressed their enthusiasm for the ongoing celebrations of the Republic's 100th Year, emphasizing the impact of the republic founded by a great visionary a century ago that is still influential today. Prof. Dr. Kılıç underscored that in completing a century, it marks the beginning of a second century, serving as a milestone in the development of nations. He emphasized the importance of looking to the past while considering the future, stating that Atatürk's established Republic continues to serve as an example and guide for us. Prof. Dr. Kılıç extended his gratitude to those involved in the exhibition's opening and expressed a wish for the continuation of the collective enthusiasm into the new century.

Following the opening speeches, participants visited the exhibition showcasing Atatürk's images after a slideshow presentation. The exhibition will be available for visits on the ground floor of the Rector’s Office Building until Friday, 10 November, 2023.