Bill Falk - President GTM, Actifile

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Falk Appointed President, GTM of Actifile

Leadership will Accelerate Growth of its Managed Data Security Platform

Actifile, a next-generation Data Security pioneer, is proud to announce the appointment of SaaS growth expert Bill Falk as President, Go-To-Market (GTM).

With an illustrious career marked by significant revenue growth and strategic leadership, Falk is poised to supercharge Actifile's mission of providing top-tier data security solutions.

Bill Falk brings an impressive history of spearheading rapid growth for new entrant, and emerging companies including Kaseya Software and Datto Inc.

Falk's approach to growth is grounded in the solid fundamentals he acquired early in his career. Specializing in both the build-out and growth phases of businesses, Falk emphasizes a holistic strategy centered around people, processes, and technology. He is renowned for his ability to create and scale go-to-market strategies, form influential partnerships and oversee integrated revenue operations systems.

Guy Bavly, Actifile's CEO, remarked on the nomination, "We are excited to welcome Bill to our Actifile family. With his remarkable track record and visionary leadership, I'm confident that Bill will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights. His experience and ethos align perfectly with Actifile's mission of providing robust cybersecurity solutions for today's complex digital landscape."

Bill commented on this new opportunity: “Every once in a while, a true, game changing technology comes along and Actifile is that next player on the scene. We intend to further define the data security segment and become the dominant solution in the market.”

About Actifile:

Actifile’s disruptive Data Security Platform (DSP) enables organizations to locate sensitive and private data, quantify the dollar amount of associated data risk, monitor users' and applications' data behaviors, and remediate data risks using managed, automatic encryption and transparent decryption. Actifile’s patented technology eliminates external (ransomware) and internal (careless employees) threats while complying with data privacy regulations.