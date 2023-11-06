Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size to Grow USD 13.2 billion from 2023 to 2033| Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Advances in genomics and personalized medicine are enabling tailored treatment plans for orthopedic patients, optimizing the efficacy of soft tissue repair procedures.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.6 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and by 2033, the market is likely to gain US$ 13.2 billion. A shift toward patient centric care and shared decision making empowers patients to choose treatment options that align with their preferences and values.
The trend towards home healthcare and remote monitoring may create opportunities for orthopedic soft tissue repair services and devices designed for home use. The integration of digital health technologies, such as wearable devices and health apps, can help in monitoring and managing orthopedic conditions, improving patient engagement and post operative care.
3D printing technology is being utilized to create customized implants and surgical instruments, offering more precise and patient specific solutions for soft tissue repair.
Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Players
The following companies are well known participants in the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market:
- Arthrex Inc.
- DePuy Synthes Inc.
- Stryker
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet
- CONMED Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation
- Smith & Nephew
Key Findings of Market Report
- The rise in sports and physical activities has led to a higher incidence of sports related injuries, particularly among the younger population. The injuries often require soft tissue repair procedures, creating a substantial market opportunity.
- Continuous advancements in orthopedic soft tissue repair technologies, including minimally invasive procedures and innovative materials, are enhancing the effectiveness of treatments. The advancements attract both patients and healthcare providers.
- Emerging regenerative medicine therapies, such as stem cell therapies and tissue engineering, are becoming a significant part of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market. The therapies offer the potential to promote tissue healing and regeneration.
- The adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is making it easier for patients to connect with healthcare providers, receive consultations, and follow up on their treatment plans, which can improve patient engagement and adherence to treatment.
Trends in the Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market
- Robot assisted surgery is becoming more prevalent in orthopedics, enabling surgeons to perform procedures with greater precision and control.
- The trend towards minimally invasive procedures continues to grow, reducing recovery times and post-operative pain, which can attract more patients to seek treatment.
- The expansion of tele rehabilitation services provides post-operative support to patients, improving their recovery and potentially reducing the need for reoperations.
- AI and machine learning applications are being used for preoperative planning, predicting patient outcomes, and assisting surgeons during procedures, enhancing the overall quality of care.
Global Market for Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair: Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market in different regions. The regions include,
North America
- North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high level of access to medical facilities, which enables patients to seek orthopedic care more readily.
- Advanced HIT systems support the management of patient data, streamlining orthopedic care processes and improving patient outcomes.
South Asia & Pacific
- The access of the region to regenerative therapies, such as platelet rich plasma and stem cell treatments, is expected to attract patients seeking alternative and regenerative orthopedic solutions.
- The proliferation of mobile health apps and telemedicine services can improve patient engagement and support, especially in remote or underserved areas.
Some key developments by the players in this market are:
Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation
Application
- Rotator Cuff Repair
- Epicondylitis
- Achilles Tendinosis Repair
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Gluteal Tendon Repair
- Cruciate Ligaments Repair
- Hip Arthroscopy
- Biceps Tenodesis
- Other Applications
Injury Location
- Knee
- Shoulder
- Hip
- Small Joints
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
