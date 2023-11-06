Kubecost Continues to Advance Kubernetes Cloud Cost Leadership at KubeCon North America

Now managing more than $3 billion of cloud spend, Kubecost is the simplest method for effective cost management and optimization at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced an overview of its participation at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 , November 6 - 9 in Chicago.

“Kubecost is, and continues to be, the pioneer and industry leader in Kubernetes cost optimization,” said Trenton Truitt, President of Kubecost. “Utilized in the largest Kubernetes environments in the world and managing more than $3 billion of cloud spend, we are helping ensure businesses across industries can build, run, and scale Kubernetes-critical applications with the confidence that they are only investing in what they need. We’re proud of our ongoing innovation (including our recent release of Kubecost Cloud into general availability ) and our active industry collaboration and partnerships, making it much easier for organizations to save money reliably.”

Kubecost continues to play a pivotal leadership role in numerous cloud cost management initiatives throughout the industry. Kubecost is based on the OpenCost open source project that offers a unified cost monitoring solution and embraces emerging industry standards such as the FinOps Foundation's Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS) .

FOCUS accelerates cloud adoption by providing a unified framework for presenting and understanding cloud cost data and simplifying processes such as allocation, chargeback, budgeting, and forecasting to maximize business value in the cloud. Kubecost just announced that it has added cloud cost support to OpenCost , making it the most adopted, fully open source, multi-cloud cost monitoring solution. This allows OpenCost to support accessing provider billing and cloud cost visibility beyond Kubernetes across AWS, Azure, and GCP — with more platforms to come.

The major cloud providers offer Kubecost on their respective partner marketplaces and have provided additional context in blogs:

Learn more about Kubecost and OpenCost at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023:

