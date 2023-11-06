When the going gets tough, the tough get going – the innovation paradox

Professor Weerd-Nederhof’s new role, as a professor of innovation at a science faculty, is unusual. Within the faculty – which deals with digital transition, sustainability, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and healthcare IT – there is a requirement to think innovatively from the inside out and to consider how technological innovations can embed in organisations, networks and value chains, in regional and (inter)national ecosystems.

A complacent view spells danger

“Data science, blockchain applications, and geo-information systems are just a few examples of technology-driven fields that enable innovation for resilience – of individuals, of systems and for the environment – and can contribute to achieving ‘sustainable development goals’,” she continues.

“The important factor is the collaboration and working together and that should be at the heart of the open innovation, for technology-driven ecosystems to have real societal impact.”

She references Karl Weick, who researched the importance of ‘collective mind’ and mindfulness in organisational settings, particularly in ‘high reliability organisations’ such as fire brigades, defence and police. “In his work Weick provided important starting points for what he calls ‘resilient structuring’ (yes, it’s a verb!): to suggest the need for dynamic, continuous action to maintain relevance in a dynamic environment.”

Building resilience in technology ecosystems

Professor Weerd-Nederhof explains the need for organisations to dynamically rebalance to provide sustainable innovation, and cites the example of Ericsson’s Enschede branch, which successfully evolved from a company focussed on Digital Enhanced Cordless Telephony (DECT) to become a design centre working for other Ericsson units. The branch had opened as part of a corporate policy to locate close to knowledge institutes, in this case the Universities of Twente and Eindhoven. Research by Weerd-Nederhof’s department showed this had been achieved through its innovative organisation and culture.

However, during the telecom crisis of 2001, Ericsson Enschede was closed in favour of a Swedish design centre closer to the company headquarters.

Is this a success or failure for the Twente ecosystem?

A graduate from the university investigated and concluded that although the branch office was no longer operational, the ecosystem still benefited as its assets had been released to the region, through knowledge development at the universities and former employees establishing their own companies.

The lesson was that while operational excellence had maintained the image of success and superiority, when the crisis hit, the freedom to make strategic choices had been greatly reduced.