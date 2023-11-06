Standing for freedom and justice: Tallinn conference aims to keep Belarus on the agenda

Pro-democracy activists, politicians, experts, journalists and civil society leaders from Belarus and across the region will gather in the Estonian capital Tallinn on 10 November for the Belarus Conference, organised by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, and supported by the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme.

The conference aims to provide a space for establishing new contacts, exchange of views, opinions, and coordination.

“The International Community should pay more attention to the situation in Belarus. It is important for the people of Belarus to be remembered and supported. The conference is a good opportunity to once again bring focus to our country on the international level and discuss important topics for Belarus,” said the leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who will be headlining the conference together with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The Belarus Conference is organised in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Human Rights, the European Endowment for Democracy and the leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus, and with the support of the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme.

Discussions will include topics on ‘Media Freedom and the Role of Civil Society’, ‘Human Rights Abuses and Achieving Accountability for the Regime in Belarus’, as well as the ‘Vision of Future Belarus’. They will focus on the current challenges faced by the Belarus people and pro-democracy community, civil society and media, in the context of consolidating authoritarianism in Belarus, and against the backdrop of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

EU NEIGHBOURS east will present its joint media project with Belarusian independent media Zerkalo.io, on countering disinformation about the war in Ukraine, aimed at Russian-speaking audiences.

Three Young European Ambassadors from Belarus will also attend the event.

