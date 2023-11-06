Germany Fleet Management Passenger Car Market to Reach $9.10 Billion, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of advance technologies for fleet management, the surge in rental, share, and subscription model, the surge in adoption of electric vehicles into fleet drive the growth of the Germany fleet management passenger car market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Germany Fleet Management Passenger Car Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUVs, Others), by Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid and Electric Vehicle), by Service (Full-Service Leasing, Finance Leasing, Others), and by End Users (Corporate, Individuals, Tourism and Hospitality, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the Germany fleet management passenger car industry generated $3.84 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $9.10 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

Alphabet

ALD Automotive

Arval Deutschland GmbH

Athlon International

Deutsche Leasing AG

Holman, Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Imperial Fleet Management

Allane SE

Volkswagen Financial Services

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Germany fleet management passenger car market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as Increase in use of advance technologies for fleet management, the surge in rental, share, and subscription model, and the surge in adoption of electric vehicles into fleet boost the growth of the Germany fleet management passenger car market. However, high costs associated with purchasing, maintaining, and operating a fleet of passenger cars, potential liability issues related to accidents or other incidents involving company-owned vehicles are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of factory-installed fleet telematics solutions and fleet management software (FMS), access to a large pool of vehicles for business purposes provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.84 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.10 billion CAGR 9.2% No. of Pages in Report 157 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Service, and End Users. Drivers Increase in use of advance technologies for fleet management



The surge in rental, share, and subscription model



The surge in adoption of electric vehicles into fleet Opportunities Increase in adoption of factory-installed fleet telematics solutions and fleet management software (FMS)



Access to a large pool of vehicles for business purposes Restraints High costs associated with purchasing, maintaining, and operating a fleet of passenger cars



Potential liability issues related to accidents or other incidents involving company-owned vehicles

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the fleet management passenger car market in Germany. Prior to the pandemic, the market was experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for fleet management services.

The impact of the pandemic on the demand side of the market was substantial. Businesses faced reduced activities and travel restrictions, resulting in decreased demand for fleet management services.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions and technologies in the fleet management passenger car market. Contactless services and digital platforms gained prominence, allowing businesses to remotely manage their fleets.

Furthermore, the demand for sustainable fleet solutions is anticipated to increase, presenting opportunities for innovation and the integration of eco-friendly vehicles into corporate fleets.

Hatchback segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the hatchback segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the Germany fleet management passenger car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as hatchbacks are generally priced lower than other vehicle types, making them more affordable for a wider consumer base. However, the SUVs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, owning to picturesque landscapes of Germany and a culture that values outdoor activities contribute to the popularity of SUVs among consumers who prioritize adventure, sports, and recreational pursuits.

The Hybrid and electric vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the hybrid and electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the Germany fleet management passenger car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as Germany provides generous subsidies, tax incentives, and favorable policies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, stimulating market growth.

The Full-Service Leasing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on service, the full-service leasing segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for nearly half of the Germany fleet management passenger car market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its convenience and comprehensive nature. It allows businesses and individuals to outsource the entire management of their vehicle fleets, including administrative tasks and maintenance. However, the others segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise of shared mobility platforms and the changing mobility preferences of individuals.

Corporate to segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end users, the corporate segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the Germany fleet management passenger car market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as businesses grow and adapt to changing market demands, there is a need for fleet management services that may efficiently handle fleet expansion, vehicle replacement, and maintenance requirements. However, the individuals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to changing mobility patterns of individuals and the desire for flexibility.

