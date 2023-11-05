Man Sought in a Theft of a Dog

Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District Detectives’ Unit seek a man who stole a dog.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the victim asked the suspect to watch their dog in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. When the victim attempted to get her dog from the suspect, he refused to give the dog back. The suspect demanded the victim to pay him to get their dog back.

The dog, “Rocky Apollo,” is described as a brown Pitbull Terrier Mix. He is pictured below.

The suspect is pictured below.