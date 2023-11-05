Submit Release
Man Sought in a Theft of a Dog

Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District Detectives’ Unit seek a man who stole a dog.

 

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the victim asked the suspect to watch their dog in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. When the victim attempted to get her dog from the suspect, he refused to give the dog back. The suspect demanded the victim to pay him to get their dog back.

 

The dog, “Rocky Apollo,” is described as a brown Pitbull Terrier Mix. He is pictured below.

The suspect is pictured below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23176512

###

