TIMWETECH Supports Telkomsel with 'Jelajah Nusantara' Project, Driving MyTelkomsel App Adoption and Customer Engagement

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIMWETECH, a technology solutions provider, is delighted to announce its support to Telkomsel on a transformative self-care engagement project. The ‘Jelajah Nusantara’ initiative seeks to elevate user engagement and transactions on the MyTelkomsel App by introducing interactive mechanics and tailored experiences.

The focus of ‘Jelajah Nusantara’ is to enhance the user experience of the MyTelkomsel App and drive its adoption as a dynamic digital channel. By analyzing user interactions within the app, TIMWETECH has created a program that introduces captivating features designed to reward users for their active engagement.

Additionally, ‘Jelajah Nusantara’ serves as a platform for promoting tourism and culture in Indonesia, highlighting 30 destinations along with pertinent tips on accommodation, cuisine, and attractions.

Key Objectives of the Self-Care Engagement Project:

- Strengthened App Adoption: The primary goal of the project is to encourage increased usage of the MyTelkomsel App usage by offering users engaging

activities and enticing features.

- Interactive Dynamics: Through gamification, rewards, and special offers, users are motivated to explore and utilize the app's many features and functionalities.

- Enhanced User Experience: ‘Jelajah Nusantara’ presents an aesthetically enriched and user-friendly interface, making user interactions more intuitive and appealing.

- Personalized Touch: By understanding user behaviors, the project creates a bespoke user experience, offering content and services tailored to individual preferences.

- Gamification Thrills: Users can immerse themselves in gamified interactions within the app, converting mundane tasks into enjoyable engagements.

"Our support to Telkomsel for the 'Jelajah Nusantara' project is a testament to our shared vision of creating a more immersive and personalized MyTelkomsel App experience,” said Loh John Wu, Senior Vice President, Sales at TIMWETECH.

Country Head of TIMWETECH Indonesia, Donny M Siradj said “We're excited to support Telkomsel in empowering Indonesians through engaging interactions with a virtual game which provides a digital experience of travelling across the nation, from Sabang to Merauke through the MyTelkomsel App."

Director of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer of Telkomsel, Derrick Heng said "TIMWETECH's collaboration with Telkomsel on the 'Jelajah Nusantara' self-care engagement highlights our commitment to elevating user experiences and spearheading digital transformation. This project exemplifies Telkomsel's dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and elevating the MyTelkomsel App as a dynamic digital channel through gamification. The introduction of gamification in the MyTelkomsel App is a testament to our collective commitment to provide our customers with engaging and immersive experiences in the digital world."

“The focus of ‘Jelajah Nusantara’ is to enhance the user experience of the MyTelkomsel App and drive its adoption as a key digital channel.” explained Danang Andrianto, Vice President of Customer Journey and Digital Experience of Telkomsel.

TIMWETECH's support to Telkomsel in this self-care engagement project underscores our dedication to enhancing user experiences and driving digital transformation. The project's launch symbolizes Telkomsel's commitment to providing advanced digital solutions and propelling its MyTelkomsel App into an even more dynamic digital channel.

About TIMWETECH (www.timwetech.com)

TIMWETECH is a globally recognized leader in providing digital platforms and transformation solutions for mobile carriers. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, TIMWETECH empowers businesses to enhance their digital offerings and embrace future technologies proactively.

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com)

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks and developing 5G networks, as well as enriching innovative digital solutions including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. During its 28 years of existence, nowadays Telkomsel has served more than 153,3 million customers across Indonesia supported by more than 228.000 BTS, supported with leading 4G and 5G broadband technology. Telkomsel has also integrated IndiHome fixed broadband services as part of the company's commitment to implementing the leading Fixed Mobile Convergence in Indonesia.

