Now Available in 11+ Languages, Training Globally for VR DEI and Anti- Harassment Training
Vantage Point's offerings are now available in 11+ languages, and are catered to the climate of today's most pressing topics impacting workplace culture.
At such an important point in the world, and with a global lens on DE&I and empathy training, we're excited that we can serve a broader client base with this multi-language support.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Point’s training programs, which have been deployed globally across Europe, the US, and the UK, are now available in 11+ languages.
Vantage Point is the leading provider of VR-based DEI, Empathy, and Anti-Harassment training. Vantage Point was founded under the ethos that "technology drives apathy, but immersive technology drives empathy and fundamentally makes the world more human". Vantage Point’s programs create the space for employees to explore new perspectives, create the bridge to understanding different life experiences, and help develop empathy.
Vantage Point’s programs have achieved incredible results, like a 92% rating of 4+ out of 5 and a 77% perfect 5 out of 5 rating for — “My ability to understand another person's perspective has improved since taking this training.” For another company, Vantage Point achieved a 92% rating of 4+ out of 5 and a 76% perfect 5 out of 5 rating for — “My ability to identify discrimination has improved since taking this training.”
VR is known as a more effective form of training, increasing retention by up to 75%. Vantage Point's new training modules have shown a reduction of time to train by 80%.
Now, more than ever, empathy and shared perspective is imperative to creating sustainable workplace cultures where employees are empowered and equipped with the skills they need to show up in critical and impactful moments.
Vantage Point's training programs allow employees to step into complex and nuanced situations, and practice identifying moments of intervention, forming new habits, and responding differently. Vantage Point gives on-the-spot feedback for where trainees can improve and key moments to change behavior that trainees might have missed.
"We're excited for what this means for our clients," comments CEO and Founder Morgan Mercer, "as we can now allow more employees to access this critical material at an important turning point in the world, and learn how to better show up in their workplaces. We see a lot of companies wanting to start with various leadership levels, as leaders have a direct influence over all aspects of corporate culture - including who is hired, promoted, and how culture is modeled. At such an important point in the world, and with a global lens on DE&I and empathy training, we're excited that we can serve a broader client base with this multi-language support."
Vantage Point’s offerings are tailored for both employees and managers, are localized with different training lines catered to a global lens and a US-lens, and can be built upon to curate learning tracks for companies based on company-specific goals and needs. Vantage Point’s programs focus on bystandership, allyship, bias, promotional opportunities, microaggressions, and more. Vantage Point’s ability to deploy in 11+ languages meets their global client base with the ability to deploy their localized programs (developed with anthropologists, sociologists, and organizational change psychologists) in the languages of the countries choice. Vantage Point offers over 3 dozen VR-based courses across these topics.
Vantage Point’s VR-based training programs have won recognition by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a leading solution for DEI, among other notable awards and achievements.
