Ordering New Philatelic Products -"Lunar Year of the Dragon"
MACAU, November 6 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:
Product Name: "Lunar Year of the Dragon" (Joint Issue Products)
Issue Date: 05/01/2024
Ordering Period: 07/11/2023 - 30/11/2023
|
Product Types
|
Unit Price (MOP)
|
1) "Lunar Year of the Dragon" Presentation Pack of Souvenir Sheet
|
60.00
|
(Includes two sets of stamps from China Post, a set of stamps from Hongkong Post and a set of stamps from Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.)
|
|
2) "Lunar Year of the Dragon" Presentation Pack of Souvenir Sheet
and Commemorative Envelope
|
78.00
|
(The commemorative envelope includes one stamp each from China Post, Hongkong Post and Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.)
|
|
3) "Lunar Year of the Dragon" Commemorative Envelope
|
30.00
|
(The commemorative envelope includes a set of stamps from China Post and a set of stamps from Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.)
|
1) Jointly issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, China Post and Hongkong Post.
2) Jointly issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, China National Philatelic Co. Ltd and Hongkong Post.
3) Jointly issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau and China National Philatelic Co. Ltd.