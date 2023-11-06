Company statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2023

MACAU, November 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,355 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 383 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totalled 472 and 408 respectively. Total value of registered capital of the new companies fell by 39.6% year-on-year to MOP535 million due to the incorporation of a new company with relatively large capital in Financial Activities in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, companies in dissolution totalled 242 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP57 million.

As regards origin of capital of the newly incorporated companies, Macao and mainland China contributed MOP261 million (48.7% of total) and MOP239 million (44.6%) respectively. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP76 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 70.0%. Besides, capital from Hong Kong stood at MOP19 million. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 815 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 167 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 928 new companies (68.5% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP24 million) made up 4.5% of the total. Meanwhile, 64 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP454 million) constituted 84.9% of the total.