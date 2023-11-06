Submit Release
Air Macau concession contract will be extended until the new civil aviation activity law becomes effective

MACAU, November 6 - Considering that the draft “Civil Aviation Activity Law”, which introduces the new legal system for the civil aviation activities in the Macao SAR, is still under legislative process, it is necessary to maintain the present airline concession system so that Air Macau can continue to provide uninterrupted services to the Macao residents and the visitors. Consequently, the Macao SAR Government decided to extend the concession contract of Air Macau for 3 years or until the new Law is effective.  The SAR Government reiterates that the concession contract does not hinder the foreign airlines to fly to Macao.

The aviation industry is gradually recovering in 2023 after the severe impact of the pandemic. The SAR Government will continue to take flexible measures in approving the flight applications to cope with the operators’ need, as well as collaborate with the airlines to launch tourism campaigns in the international markets;in addition, the airport concessionaire is actively working on their marketing programmes to attract more mainland and foreign airlines to come to Macao. The SAR Government and the industry sector will maintain close cooperation to expand Macao’s aviation network and strive to attract professional people to develop their careers and contribute to the future development of the aviation industry.

