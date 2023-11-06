Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen Builds Business Connections Between Two Places and Helps Macao Enterprises Explore Mainland Market

MACAU, November 6 - The five-day “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” came to a successful conclusion on 30 October. During the roadshow, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised 28 Macao enterprises to launch marketing displays; and also co-organised with the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce to hold the “Xiamen-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session”, where more than 150 business talks were arranged for 190 delegates of enterprises from the two places. A Macao beer brand reached co-operation with a Xiamen enterprise at the event, planning to introduce Macao products into thousands of retail stores in Fujian.

Fascinating products of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao

In order to attract more attention from various groups to the charm of product diversification in Macao, IPIM led 28 Macao enterprises selling made-in-Macao products, Macao brands, and local agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) to showcase and market their products in the roadshow; and launched shopping rewards games and photo booths to attract interested participants. In addition, the event promoteed products both online and offline. With e-commerce platforms, the mainland viewers can place orders via livestreaming to buy different products including pastry souvenirs, wines, food, sauces, apparel and personal care products. The online promotion channels include Taobao, Tiktok, Weibo, WeChat and other mainstream platforms in the mainland.

According to participating locals and visitors, the roadshow deeply impressed them with quality products from PSCs and Macao, and they are interested in experiencing the multi-culturalism of Macao in person. Some Macao exhibitors stated that made-in-Macao products and Macao brands gained great popularity among Xiamen locals, and many customers even established contact with them after shopping on site, and intended to purchase their products in the future.

Over 400 business talks facilitated at 3 matching sessions held in 3 “Macao Week” stops

The “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” is the third stop of Macao Week this year after Qingdao and Tianjin. Taking the opportunity of the Macao Week, three business matching and networking sessions were organised under the theme of trade, with more than 400 business matching talks arranged to facilitate economic and trade exchanges and co-operation between the mainland and Macao. Some Macao exhibitors said that they are satisfied with the exhibition and matching sessions, noting that such arrangements effectively tested the waters for their products in different mainland provinces and cities, which helped them plan their future business expansion in a more targeted manner. During the Macao Week, some enterprises also successfully found their mainland partners, tapping into the mainland market.