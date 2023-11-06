Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “70th Macao Grand Prix”

MACAU, November 6 - To celebrate the 70th Macao Grand Prix, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) and the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office during 11th to 12th and 18th to 19th November 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “70th Macao Grand Prix”. Opening hours are as follows:

11/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 17:00 12/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 15:00 18/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 17:00 19/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 15:00

This year a total of four different designs of commemorative envelopes will be issued. Two of the designated commemorative envelopes will be available for sale during 11th to 12th November, and the other two during 18th to 19th November. The commemorative envelopes are priced at MOP4.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!