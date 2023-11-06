Commemorative envelope of“Thailand 2023 World Stamp Championship Exhibition”

MACAU, November 6 - “Thailand 2023 World Stamp Championship Exhibition” will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, during 27th November to 2nd December 2023. To commemorate this Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the commemorative envelopes and provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of the philatelist, the commemorative envelope with stamp priced at MOP6.50 will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office starting from 27nd November 2023.

You may send your mail of this cancelled commemorative envelope during period *:

Philatelic Shop at General Post Office: Post Offices: 27th November 27th November to 2nd December 9:00 – 17:45 Office Hours to Public

* No commemorative postmark cancellation service will be provided in Macao.