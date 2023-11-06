MACAU, November 6 - From now on, you can apply for Social Security System’s unemployment allowance through the "Macao One Account". In one go, applicants can file an application to the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) through the system, as well as register for job search with the Labour Affairs Bureau (abbreviated to DSAL in Macao) for involuntary unemployment. The entire process is done online, so there is no need for the applicant to run around.

One of the requirements for applying for unemployment allowance is to have registered for job search with the DSAL for involuntary unemployment. Launched by the FSS with the cooperation of DSAL, the “Macao One Account” allows applicants to apply online for unemployment allowance, and at the same time, register for job search with the DSAL for involuntary unemployment. After the DSAL verifies and accepts the information, the unemployment allowance application will be immediately accepted. There is no need for the applicant to go to the relevant departments during the whole process.

Applicants may also check the application status of the two services in "My e-Affairs" of the system. Under normal circumstances, the vetting and approval result will be received within 14 working days, counting from the next day after meeting the eligibility requirements for unemployment allowance and submitting all the required documents.

For more information on the ways and details about the unemployment allowance application, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours. If you have questions regarding the job-seeking registration for involuntary unemployment, you may call the DSAL during office hours at 2872 2108 or visit the DSAL’s website at www.dsal.gov.mo.

