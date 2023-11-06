5G Ecosystems Take Joint Stride to Spur Indonesia Digital Vision at Solo 5G Summit 2023

The summit features business insights on current business trends, challenges, and opportunities to explore 5G use cases which can be adopted for 5G to consumer, 5G to home and 5G to business in Indonesia. The discussion also covers key topics, such as spectrum road map, milestone requirement and license price mechanism alignment based on business, ecosystems and global benchmarks – aiming to increase and accelerated ICT Industry benefit for Indonesia digital transformation. In addition, the summit also highlights requirements of 5G infrastructure to support 5G uses cases based on categories, importance and business target, including fiber connectivity as fundamental needs to deliver 5G user experience.





Present to announce a joint consensus on 5G were Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Communication and Informatics, Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Ministry of Industry, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health, Herlan Wijanarko, Director of Network & IT Solutions at PT Telkom Indonesia Tbk, Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman of Indonesia Telematics Society (Mastel), Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Surakarta City Mayor, Adiwinahyu Basuki Sigit, Director of Sales at Telkomsel, Peng Song, president of ICT Strategy & Marketing, Huawei, and many representatives from vendors, operators, as well as the academics. The 5G ecosystems hail their readiness and new, affordable spectrum’s readiness to support sustainable growth of cellular industry and become a key ICT pillar to accelerate digital transformation in Indonesia.





In his keynote remarks, Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of ICT said Indonesia aiming to become top 5 of Global Economy in the year 2045, and ICT Infrastructure as foundation main pillars Indonesia Digital Vision mid and long-term plans.





“To achieve that vision regarding the 5G infrastructure in Indonesia, we focus on ensuring both equitable coverage and quality high-speed internet connectivity across Indonesia. The joint initiative we made today, which brings together all stakeholders in the 5G ecosystems, is crucial to stimulate more extensive multi-sector collaboration in accelerating digital transformation and help spur digital economy growth,” Budi said.





According to Sarwoto Atmosutarno, chairman of Indonesia Telematics Society (Mastel), the spectrum allocation planning to support 5G and full-fiber infrastructure to accelerate 5G ecosystems development should be redefined in sync with demand forecast and industry requirements so that it can become a revenue generator for industries and social welfare.





“Global benchmark and use case are also important to adopt in Indonesia based on strategic target requirement and objectives,” Sarwoto said, adding that the 5G use cases to monetize the ICT infrastructure and enhance industry business growth society should also align with the national ICT strategic objectives for digital transformation acceleration.





Analysts have forecast that Indonesia might see business investment increase by IDR 591 trillion and IDR 719 trillion in 2030 and 2035, respectively should the 5G and full-fiber connectivity networks are fully implemented.





Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Surakarta City and Telkomsel, Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka hoped the new 5G internet would revive the city to generate more contribution for the city to become a 5G city reference for other cities in Indonesia.





Telkomsel Sales Director Adiniwahyu Basuki Sigit further added: “As a digital telecommunications company that is the first 5G network and service provider in Indonesia, Telkomsel is committed to playing a leading role in developing and strengthening the 5G service ecosystem in Indonesia to achieve the Digital Indonesia Vision 2030 and 2045. We will promote the utilization of all the advantages of our infrastructure assets, latest technology and digital talent to continue to open up more opportunities for collaboration with the government, telecom industry stakeholders, the academics, and the community. With the Spirit of Indonesia, we are determined to continue to deliver innovative 5G service breakthroughs through synergies also built with Mastel and all stakeholders to accelerate a more inclusive and sustainable digital future for all Indonesians.”





Meanwhile, Peng Song, Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Strategy & Marketing, spoke at the event about the latest 5G developments around the world in terms of network deployment, user development, ecosystem building, digital experience, industrial applications and business value. Peng Song highlighted that Indonesia's successful in 4G and the accomplishments of leading global operators in pioneering 5G have laid a robust foundation for the technology's advancement in Indonesia. He strongly recommended that Indonesia expedite the rollout of 5G to harness its myriad advantages sooner.





Over the past 40 years, technological breakthroughs have repeatedly supported recovery efforts during global economic crises. Recent years have witnessed numerous countries leveraging investments in ICT infrastructure to fuel economic expansion. Peng Song drew parallels, stating, "Just as the high-speed Whoosh train was recently launched to drive economic restructuring and boost GDP growth in Indonesia's physical realm, 5G fulfills a similar role in the digital sphere. Besides significantly enhancing digital experiences for consumers, 5G, along with complementary digital technologies like cloud computing and IoT, is increasingly becoming integrated into the real economy, resulting in substantial economic value. High-speed rail investments are yielding substantial financial returns and added value. Similarly, investments in 5G will yield amplified returns and foster significant value creation in Indonesia's new phase of economic growth."





During the summit, Huawei performs several 5G use cases: 5G Giga Experience, to show 5G internet speed in Gigabit per second; 5G Smart Broadcast, to show live broadcast by 5G Network; 5G VR/AR in Smart Solo, to show 5G to B smart tourism in Solo; and 5G FWA to Smart Home, to show Smart Home.