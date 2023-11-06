Proprietary Wellness Products Exceed $5 Million in the First 14 Months; Targeting 300% Growth Rate Yearly: $EDXC

Endexx Corporation $EDXC $EDXC #EDXC Partners $EDXC HYLA Product $EDXC Clean and Safe $EDXC HYLA Market

Accelerating Sales of Proprietary Wellness Products Exceed $5 Million in the First 14 Months with Company Targeting 300% Growth Rate Per Year: EDXC)

Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC)

EDXC has dramatically expanded its revenues on plant-based consumer products & its international footprint over the past year. Pivoting in 2022 to acquire HYLA was a key factor in our success in 2023” — Todd Davis, CEO of $EDXC

CAVE CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating Sales of Proprietary Wellness Products Exceed $5 Million in the First 14 Months with Company Targeting 300% Growth Rate Per Year: Endexx Corporation (Stock Symbol: EDXC) $EDXC Endexx Corporation can be compared to these other fine Public Companies in the same space: $IMCC $CGC $CURLF $GTBIF $CRLBF $JAZZ $SMG $TLRY $OGI $LFLY $HYFM $CRON $ACB $MAPS $IIPR $VRNOF $GLASF $TCNNFFor more information on $EDXC visit: www.endexx.com and www.tryhyla.com  Developing and Marketing All Natural, Wellness Products and Topical Skincare Products. Also Involved with Strategic Partners in the Entertainment, Marketing, and Distribution Arenas. EDXC Featured on Small Cap Voice Investment Program. HYLA Products Exceeded $5 Million in First 14 Months Since Product Launch. HYLA Subsidiary Targeting 300% Growth Rate Per Year. Products in Over 11,000 Stores Internationally and Domestically Combined. New Strategic Partnership with Italy-Based Marketing Firm XVI Ventures. Very Popular HYLA Product Currently Sold in 3,500 Stores in Italy at 7.5% Growth Rate per Quarter. $400,000 Reorder for HYLA Product Highlights Accelerating Product Demand. Reclassification Under the Controlled Substances Act Offers New Pathway for Institutions and US Investment Banking to Participate in the Emerging Industry. Veteran Abbot Laboratories Sales Manager for Middle East and Africa Brings Industry Experience to EDXC.Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC) develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. EDXC products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind EDXC products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide a functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health.The global beauty and wellness product market size was valued at USD 1,504.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1,610.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2,765.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period. Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beauty-and-wellness-products-market-108456 EDXC is also involved in joint ventures with strategic partners in the entertainment, marketing, and distribution arenas. EDXC has made strategic acquisitions over the last several years that cohesively accelerate the company into its revenue growth stage.The EDXC management team and its advisory group have at least 10-50 years of experience in their respective fields. The EDXC professionals all have experience in growing businesses and developing and implementing new consumer products and technologies with an emphasis on the medical, biotech, and life science industries.EDXC-owned Hyla currently markets its proprietary wellness products in a wide variety of flavors. The Hyla device is currently being distributed in 10 countries and has signed distribution agreements with an additional nine countries.EDXC Featured on Small Cap Voice Discussing HYLA Subsidiary Targeting 300% Growth Rate Per YearOn November 1st, EDXC announced a shareholder update for progress in 2023 and that Endexx has been being featured on SMALL CAP VOICE with Stuart Smith. Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC, and HYLA division CEO Nick Mehdi were interviewed on the program.See the Full Video at: https://youtu.be/6D2vlhy-jWU Since acquiring HYLA, EDXC has accelerated its revenue and international distribution quicker than anticipated, exceeding first-year expectations.Highlights include:Sales of EDXC HYLA products exceeded five million in the first 14 months since the product launch.Distribution into 11 international countries with opening orders in 2023.EDXC secured government approvals to sell Hyla products in each country.EDXC secured key distribution partners in the UAE and Italy, targeting regions in the Middle East and Europe.EDXC Re-Order rates are accelerating as product adoption and demand exceed expectations.EDXC product placement in over 5000 international locations in the first eight countries.Uplisted EDXC stock to OTCQB: Venture Market in July 2023Consolidated HYLA Financials and completed PCAOB audit of the combined Enterprise in Q4EDXC products in over 11,000 stores internationally and domestically combined.EDXC restructured convertible debt to fixed debt to enable the company to benefit from a high rate of growthEDXC reduced operating costs, driving the company to gross profitability.“Endexx has dramatically expanded its revenues on plant-based consumer products and its international footprint over the past year. Pivoting in 2022 to acquire HYLA was a key factor in our success in 2023,” stated Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC. Mr. Davis added, “Going forward, momentum is building for HYLA’s products, with anticipated annual growth for the next 3-5 years of 250-500 percent annually.”“While the past year has been challenging, we really are seeing incredible traction for Hyla products both domestically and abroad,” says Hyla CEO Nick Mehdi. “We are looking forward to an incredibly strong next year driven by both growing reorders from existing customers and expansion into some very exciting new markets over the coming quarters.”EDXC Strategic Partnership with Italy-Based Marketing Firm XVI VenturesOn October 19th, EDXC announced a strategic partnership with XVI Ventures to lead HYLA's marketing efforts in Italy.XVI Ventures is a leading marketing and strategic consulting group in Italy with over a decade of experience in consumer goods, luxury goods, automotive, and brand partnerships holistically. The firm has deep-rooted relationships across the country and the greater Mediterranean region. Functioning as a key conduit for both international and US brands in the region, XVI Ventures provides strategic marketing and sales support to an array of clientele."We're thrilled to embark on this journey with XVI Ventures as our strategic marketing partner in Italy," said Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC. "Their expertise and grasp of the local market align perfectly with our vision for HYLA products. Through this collaboration, we will continue to increase HYLA brand loyalty, awareness and product exposure in the Italian market and continue to support accelerated product placement through our distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L."In addition to the strategic marketing partnership, EDXC points of distribution and store count placement have surpassed critical mass in Italy on the strength of its distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L. During the coming quarters, EDXC will continue to not only solidify its presence in the existing 3,500 stores HYLA is currently sold in, but also significantly expand its retail footprint across the country."Our Italian distributor partner, ITAGENCY S.R.L, has been key to HYLA's revenue growth in the region," said Nick Mehdi, CEO of HYLA. "We are doubling down on the traction we are getting in Italy and beyond with our partnership with XVI Ventures and we expect to see significant market penetration and growth as a result over the coming year."EDXC Secures Reorder for Non-Nicotine Vape Product HYLA From Italy$400,000 Reorder Highlights HYLA’s Accelerating Product DemandOn October 12th, EDXC announced it had secured a reorder for HYLA products from its distributor in Italy. This $400,000 reorder represents a mix of the current DOPA 1200 puff device and the new EDXC 4500 puff device.The new 4500 device is awaiting a final permit for Italy and will be shipped in the EDXC First Fiscal Quarter of 2024. The reorder marks the strengthening of EDXC relationships with its distributors and continues to show accelerated demand for HYLA products worldwide.For more information on the EDXC Hyla project, visit www.tryhyla.com The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for disseminating this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

