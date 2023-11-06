Smart Thermostat Market to Reach $11.36 Billion, Globally , by 2027 at 28.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global smart thermostat market is driven by increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring, rise in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies, and rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Smart Thermostat Market by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Others), Application (Air Conditioning, Heating, and Ventilation) and End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 “. According to the report, the global smart thermostat market generated $1.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to hit $11.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period.



Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2556

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

112 – Tables

76 – Charts

245 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global smart thermostat market is driven by increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring, rise in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies, and rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors. In addition, adoption of automated systems and developments in temperature regulation applications are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future. However, the high cost of products in emerging economies hinders the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $1.86 Billion Market Size in 2027 $11.36 Billion CAGR 28.0% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments covered Technology, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rapid deployment of smart infrastructure in residential & commercial sectors Upsurge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies Increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring Opportunities Advancements in temperature regulation appliances and adoption of automated systems Restraints High cost of products in developing countries

The global smart thermostat market is categorized on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the Wi-Fi segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the heating segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the air conditioning segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global smart thermostat industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, this region is registered to witness the highest CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

The global smart thermostat market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as Tado GmbH, Schnieder Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Ecobee, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Nest Labs, Inc., Ingersoll Rand plc, and Nortek, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the smart thermostat market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart thermostat market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing smart thermostat market opportunities.

The smart thermostat Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smart thermostat market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.



Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart thermostat market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and smart thermostat Market growth strategies.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2556

Smart Thermostat Key Segments:

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Others

By Application

Air Conditioning

Heating

Ventilation

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Procure Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://bit.ly/3MuTM9r

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Storage Refrigeration Monitoring Market generated $8.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $17.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Temperature Sensor Market garnered $6.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to generate $11.2 billion by 2032, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Storage Accelerator Market was valued at $10.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $154.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com







