Yap to Have Strong Presence at the 2023 DEMA Dive Show

This Authentic Micronesian Paradise Continues to Promote its Unique Tourism Products

(November 4, 2023 – Yap Visitors Bureau, Yap, FSM): Yap’s status as a premier and unique dive destination in the Pacific will continue to be promoted in the marketplace by having a strong presence at the upcoming Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) trade show.

DEMA is the largest trade-only event in the world for companies doing business in the scuba diving, ocean water sports and adventure/dive travel industries. The show attracts hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of scuba diving and travel industry professionals from around the world and this year the event will run from November 14-17 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Yap will be in booth #1638, with Yap Visitors Bureau Board member and owner of Manta Ray Bay Resort Bill Acker and his wife Patricia being the main representatives. They will be supported at the booth by long time Yap dive enthusiast Diana Bullion.

Commenting on Yap’s presence at this year’s DEMA show, Bill Acker said, “We are once again delighted to be representing Yap at this foremost dive show in the world. There is strong interest in Yap’s dive product, and we have been booked solid with a number of appointments with travel trade partners and media. Our presence at DEMA will demonstrate once again that Yap is open for tourism business and has a high-quality dive and cultural product to offer prospective visitors.”

Interested travel trade partners and media are invited to visit the Yap booth during the show to find out more about the scuba diving and other tourism products, as well as the latest tourism developments on Yap. For appointments or further information contact Bill Acker at bill@mantaray.com.