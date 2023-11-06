Tampa’s Only Romano’s Macaroni Grill is Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction
Well Known Italian Restaurant, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions.com
Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a well known restaurant chain.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romano’s Macaroni Grill, a National Italian Restaurant Chain, has made the difficult decision to close its doors and cease operating its only Tampa location. The restaurant is located in the Carrollwood Commons Shopping Center near the intersection of Ehrlich Rd and Dale Mabry Hwy.
Now that the Tampa location is closed, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the equipment, supplies, furniture and décor from the restaurant by hosting an online auction to sell the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including restaurant equipment, restaurant supplies, coolers, furniture, décor and much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other restaurant owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a well known restaurant chain”.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com Website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Thursday 11/09/23.
Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday November 7th at 1pm EST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 11/07/23 from 10am to 12pm. Romano’s Macaroni Grill is located at 14904 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 11/08/23 and Thursday 11/09/23 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
