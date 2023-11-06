CGG and LightOn Collaborate to Evaluate Industrial HPC and AI Models

Paris, France – November 6, 2023

CGG, a global technology & HPC leader, and LightOn, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company, have joined forces under a new contract to leverage CGG's industrial High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions. This will enable LightOn to optimally evaluate and test Large Language Models (LLMs) to support the industrial deployment of AI.

The agreement between CGG and LightOn is driven by a shared industrial approach based on robust, reliable, scalable and cost-performant technology. LightOn's AI targets industrial applications through the use of their generative AI Paradigm platform, while CGG's outcome-driven, highly optimized and sustainable approach to industrial HPC, based on its proprietary immersion cooling technology and use of 100% renewable energy, is well proven in the energy industry. LightOn can now use CGG's HPC & AI Centre of Excellence to benchmark their LLMs, exploring innovative hardware configurations hosted by CGG to identify the most optimal solution.

"LightOn is at the forefront of innovation in AI, creating from scratch and delivering no less than 12 LLMs," said Laurent Daudet, Co-CEO, LightOn. "We're on a mission to transform business productivity for our clients and revolutionize how companies perceive and use generative AI. Having access to CGG's latest HPC technology will accelerate our evaluation and testing, and ultimately our overall business strategy."

"This collaboration with LightOn reflects CGG’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge and energy-efficient AI and HPC solutions with a focus on performance and sustainability," said Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG. "Our optimized HPC can help our customers successfully scale their production workloads, including generative AI, while maximizing their return on investment."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment