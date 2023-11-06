Indonesia company and Singapore fund manager launches Agritech Fund to improve Food Security
Trigger Agritech Fund welcomes global partners to build more stable markets and transparent ecosystem for fair trade through digital exchanges for each produce.
we should avoid treating food commodity like non-edible commodity such as crude oil and gold that are subject to significant market forces causing huge price fluctuations”SINGAPORE, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian agritech company Tani Makmur Digital launched the Trigger Agritech Fund, together with Trigger Asset Management, a Singapore fund management company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The event that took place at the Indonesian Embassy of Singapore on 30 October 2023 was presided by His Excellency Suryo Pratomo, Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore.
Background
The Trigger Agritech Fund (the “Fund”) is an initiative originated from Tani Makmur Digital, an Indonesian technology startup founded by agricultural and food distribution veterans with a mission to counter food loss and waste as well as the risk of food scarcity and malnutrition.
Food Security
Food security is not only important to emerging economies or newly industrialized countries with huge population like Indonesia or the region. Developed and smaller countries or city states like Singapore are also focusing on agri-food industry capability such as Singapore’s ‘30 by 30’ target to produce 30% of nutritional needs by year 2030.
Food Resilience
Food Resilience is one of the key considerations for the Fund in its Food Security endeavours. His Excellency Ambassador Suryo Pratomo during his congratulatory speech for Tani Makmur Digital and Trigger Asset Management highlighted the importance of ‘Food Resilience’. His Excellency’s message of Food Resilience would resonate with challenges faced by countries with shrinking agricultural land areas resulting in lower food production, as well as challenges in creating new generations of farmers and fishermen.
Fair Trade
Empowering and enriching the knowledge of the agricultural community is one of the keys to raising the production standards and volume. Tani Makmur Digital Chairman Vincent Saputra quoted that, “this fund will assist many farmers and food businesses in Indonesia and many parts of the world achieve Fair trade”. Fair trade is a movement that aims to pay producers such as farmers and distributors fair prices for the goods that they produce.
A Stable Food Market
To bring about fair trade and prices, Trigger Asset Management CEO Mr Goh Seh Harn said that it would require a more transparent market with better visibility on supply and demand. Mr Goh cited during his speech at the Fund launch that, “we should avoid treating food commodity like non-edible commodity such as crude oil and gold that are subject to significant market forces causing huge price fluctuations”. Mr Goh refers to food commodity as essential products and therefore a more transparent market supported by technology validation will help to provide more stable prices and supply, in turn providing more stable economic conditions to support Fair trade and improve Food Security over time.
Fund Achievements and areas of Focus
In summarising the Trigger Agritech Fund, it targets to achieve (1) stable food prices, (2) transparent market, (3) higher farmers’ standards, (4) digitalisation of the agri-industry, (5) better quality produce, and (6) zero waste.
The Fund has the ability and advantage to secure orders from various large off-takers and food distribution companies for specific produce such as peanuts, lemons, coffee and many other commodities. With those orders, it innovates the supply chain and payments by grouping farmers to meet those production needs.
The Fund is looking to invest into 4 verticals. (A) Data and Blockchain companies, (B) E-commerce and Technology Platform companies, (C) Fintech and Licensed Lending companies, and (D) Finance companies.
Strategic investors, in particular for those who are involved in the import and export of food in the region, large F&B operators, technology companies, institutions, agencies, companies and individuals that are seeking to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) with a food security perspective, may contact the fund manager at hello@triggervc.com for more information.
Trigger Asset Management is a fund management company focusing on venture capital in capital markets services licensed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Its founders are all entrepreneur startup founders who have listed companies in various jurisdictions and have managed projects globally over US$5billion of asset value. Trigger looks beyond ventures and it understands the risks involved in managing startup market expectations and the importance of the industry ecosystem from policies to resources management to business execution. Trigger's founders have constantly supported their investments by expanding their investee companies' leadership with various ecosystem internationally to ensure better market reach to generate consistent revenue and profit.
