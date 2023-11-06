Sing in Chinese: Woman-Owned Small Business Revolutionizes EdTech
Language and Music, A Fun Way to Learn Mandarin for KidsTORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sing in Chinese, an EdTech language learning program, is changing the way children learn Mandarin with an innovative approach rooted in audiation. The woman-owned small business is announcing the upcoming launch of its Kickstarter campaign, which aims to introduce the Sing in Chinese App, intended to completely change the way for children aged 3 to 10 to acquire Mandarin language skills.
Sing in Chinese harnesses the power of audiation, enabling children to internalize the Mandarin language, even without traditional music. This turns learning Mandarin into an enjoyable musical journey for kids, with tone-accurate songs that are designed to leverage audiation and are stored in a child's long-term memory. These tone-accurate songs are created using a patent-pending method, ensuring a unique and highly effective approach to language learning.
Lynn Tien, the founder of Sing in Chinese, created the language learning program over a decade ago, inspired by her quest to find a modern and engaging Mandarin learning solution for her own young toddlers. “With limited options available, I recognized the need for a fresh and immersive approach to language education that would resonate with the tech-savvy and music-loving generation,” Ms. Tien commented.
Sing in Chinese offers over 100 tone-accurate songs, each meticulously designed to teach everyday spoken phrases in Mandarin. By combining language with music, children develop a deep understanding of Mandarin, master pronunciation, and most importantly, have fun while doing it.
The Kickstarter campaign marks the launch of the Sing in Chinese App, an evolution in EdTech where effective lessons tested in instructor-led classrooms have been transformed into a dynamic learning application. The app takes children on a captivating journey through Sing in Chinese LAND, where bite-sized lessons, rewarding games, and engaging karaoke sessions make learning an adventure. The Sing in Chinese App will be available on both iOS and Android devices.
The Kickstarter campaign will provide early and discounted access to the app for those who support its development. The beta-version of the app is scheduled to launch in mid-December 2023, allowing supporters to be among the first to experience the future of language learning.
“With Sing in Chinese, we’re committed to making Mandarin accessible to every child, bridging cultures, and offering a pathway to a world of opportunities,” the founder envisioned. By empowering children to speak Mandarin confidently, this woman-owned small business states its mission to shape the future of language education.
The Kickstarter campaign will be launched soon, and parents and educators are invited to join the project, signing up at https://www.singinchinese.com/apps.html.
