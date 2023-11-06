SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF ARLINGTON
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3004943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker & Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/03/23 @ 2233 hours
STREET: VT RT 7a
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stow-Away Self Storage
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cool, Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Damien Burdick
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled; entire body damaged from rollover
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/03/23 at approximately 2233 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of 2896 VT RT 7a, Arlington, for a reported single vehicle crash involving a rollover.
Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. During the investigation, Troopers suspected the operator, Damien Burdick, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Burdick was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. Burdick was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for further testing and processing.
Burdick was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 @ 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421