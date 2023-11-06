SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF ARLINGTON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 23B3004943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker & Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 11/03/23 @ 2233 hours

STREET: VT RT 7a

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stow-Away Self Storage

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cool, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Damien Burdick

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled; entire body damaged from rollover

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

























SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On 11/03/23 at approximately 2233 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of 2896 VT RT 7a, Arlington, for a reported single vehicle crash involving a rollover.





Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. During the investigation, Troopers suspected the operator, Damien Burdick, to be under the influence of intoxicants. Burdick was asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. Burdick was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for further testing and processing.





Burdick was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.













Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 @ 0815 hours













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.