Milrem Robotics to Showcase their Most Advanced Autonomous RCV at Defense & Security in Bangkok





Since 2019 when the THeMIS RCV was first introduced in Thailand and subsequently acquired for testing by the Defence Technology Institute and the Thai Army, Milrem Robotics has been gathering customer feedback and developing next generation features to automate the usage of RCVs on the battlefield.





The THeMIS RCV introduced at the Defense & Security 2023 exhibition gains its autonomous capabilities from Milrem Robotics’ Intelligent Functions Kit or MIFIK for short, that leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and allows warfighters to designate the vehicles to operate autonomously in complex and dynamic environments, drastically reducing the need for human intervention.





Robotic combat vehicles with MIFIK can be utilized for a wide range of missions, including logistics support, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, and combat operations, making them invaluable assets for modern armed forces. By automating routine tasks and augmenting combat capabilities, the THeMIS RCV enhances the efficiency of military operations while reducing the need for large manpower deployments.





They also include enhanced safety measures thanks to advanced sensors, obstacle recognition and avoidance systems, and real-time communication capabilities to ensure the safety of the vehicle and the successful completion of its mission.





“Milrem Robotics’ commitment to innovation and excellence has resulted in the development of an RCV that is poised to transform defence and security operations globally. Our aim is to empower military forces with cutting-edge technology that ensures the safety of personnel and enhances mission effectiveness,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.





"Our advanced autonomous RCVs represents the future of defence and security operations. By automating tasks, reducing manpower requirements, and enhancing mission capabilities, we are helping armies respond more effectively to evolving threats," he added.





Milrem Robotics is the leading European robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the US. The company is known for their THeMIS and Multiscope UGVs, the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle and MIFIK.









