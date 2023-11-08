National Family Caregiver Summit: Supporting Caregivers Nationwide
Caregiving.com launches the first-ever National Family Caregiver Summit featuring speakers covering a wide range of topics that support caregivers nationwide.
We're thrilled to provide caregivers with this unique opportunity to connect, learn, and find the support they deserve. This summit is our way of saying 'thank you' and offering a helping hand.”DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caregiving.com is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural National Family Caregiver Summit (NFCS), a groundbreaking two-day online event scheduled for November 10-11, 2023. This virtual summit completely free of charge, aims to provide essential support, resources, and a sense of community for family caregivers across the United States.
— Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com
Hosted by Caregiving.com, a premier platform dedicated to caregiving support, the NFCS acknowledges the unwavering dedication of caregivers who tirelessly care for their loved ones.
"We're proud to provide caregivers with this unique opportunity to connect, learn, and find the support they deserve,” said Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes in our communities, and this summit is our way of saying 'thank you' and offering a helping hand."
NFCS is presented by Walmart. Whether you are new to caregiving for a family member or loved one or have accumulated years of experience, this summit is committed to empowering you with stories from other caregivers and connecting you with resources.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Caregiving.com to support the innovative 2023 NFCS and a series of Care for the Caregiver events in select states at Walmart stores across the nation to help caregivers recharge, learn, and thrive,” said Monica Simmonds, Director of Social Determinants of Health Implementation Programs at Walmart. “Walmart is proud to be a destination for resources to support caregivers and their journey through vital supplies and resources.”
The first session of the summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers hailing from various caregiving sectors. These individuals will speak on the stories and experiences that shaped their caregiving journeys and
Featured Speakers
Amy Goyer – Consultant, Speaker, Author, AARP National Family & Caregiving Expert
Loretta Veney – Author, Inspirational Speaker, Trained LEGO Serious Play Facilitator
Ai-jen Poo – Co-founder & President at National Domestic Workers Alliance, Co-founder & Director of Caring Across Generations, Trustee of Ford Foundation
Nataly Kogan – CEO of Happier Inc.
Mike Eidsaune – CEO of Caregiving.com
The second session of the summit covers a variety of topics for caregivers, such self-care, estate planning and how to navigate home care. There are also special tracks for caregiving for loved ones with dementia, intellectual and emotional disabilities, and for those in the military/veteran community. The second session will also feature three panels: Finding Community, Male Caregivers and Youth Caregiving.
Registration for the National Family Caregiving Summit is now open. To secure your free spot and gain access to the streaming sessions, please visit https://nfcs.caregiving.com/2023/en.
Event Details
Date: November 10 and 11, 2023
Location: Online (Virtual Event)
