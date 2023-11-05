Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Robbery and Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a robbery and shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., two suspects approached a victim in the 4400 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and took his property. The victim then fled.

At approximately 7:08 p.m. on the same day, the suspects, armed with a handgun, fired shots in the 500 block of 49th Place, Northeast. A victim was struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/J27QoOQAjZY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23164028/23164026

 

###

 

