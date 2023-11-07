Travel Statistics to Know: Southeast Travel Guide Releases North Carolina Travel and Tourism Report
From lodging and airports to national parks, 81 up-to-date travel and tourism statistics to know - all from authoritative sources
Journalists and reporters need to have the most up-to-date information. This report is an important resource for key statistics on travel and tourism in the Tarheel State.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the mountains to the sea, the Tarheel State is one of the most popular destinations in America. Tourism also plays a major role in North Carolina’s economy, with 43 million visitors spending $33.3 billion in 2022 alone.
— Alex Evans
Southeast Travel Guide, the premier online provider of travel tips for the Southeastern United States, has released a comprehensive report on North Carolina travel and tourism. It provides the most up-to-date snapshot of tourism within the state, based on data as recent as October 2023.
In this report you will find information on:
- Visitor demographics and spending.
- Counties with the highest and lowest visitor spending.
- Airport passenger statistics for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), North Carolina’s two largest airports.
- Accommodations data for both hotels and vacation rentals.
- Park visitation for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and Cape Lookout National Seashore.
- Restaurant and foodservice statistics.
To access a copy of this report, please visit: https://www.southeasttravelguide.com/north-carolina-travel-statistics-2023/
About Southeast Travel Guide
Southeast Travel Guide is a prestigious online travel guide exploring the beauty and brilliance of the Southeastern States. Founded in 2023 by Alex Evans, a North Carolina native with a passion for travel, Southeast Travel Guide provides an insider’s look into local eats, the best vacation spots, excursions, and much, much more.
Southeast Travel Guide masterfully curates local vacations and staycations for those who live and love the Southern United States. Rapidly becoming a go-to guide for out-of-towners and locals alike, Southeast Travel Guide is on a mission to find the best new places for travelers to explore, eat, see, and do.
William Evans
Two Step Media Ventures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram