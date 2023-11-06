Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the dismissal of Pasay police officers after POGO raid

I appreciate the PNP's urgent action of relieving these officers from their posts. Lantarang pangto-torture at prostitusyon ang mga nangyayari sa isang napakalaking building, pero hindi nila alam? Imposible.

The Committee on Women will also conduct an ocular inspection of the building on Friday to understand the scale of the problem. We thank the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, and the PNP Women and Children Protection Center for leading the raid that revealed the illegal activities in this POGO and for rescuing victim-survivors of human trafficking.

Paano nga ba nakalusot ito? The Pasay police officers were either negligent or complicit. Ang nakakabahala baka matagal na silang nasa bulsa ng mga Chinese mafia.

This makes me wonder if there are other police stations across the country that are covering up for POGOs. Kaya hindi mahinto-hinto ang mga krimeng dala ng POGO sa bansa kasi baka may mga pulis na sadyang nagbubulag-bulagan.

In the meantime, the PNP leadership must further investigate similar patterns in other areas. The police are supposed to enforce law and order, not sanction crime and chaos.