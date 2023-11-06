PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2023 Bong Go bats for better consumer welfare protection amid existing and emerging global crises In light of the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict and its potential impact on global prices especially oil and other commodities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called on the government to be vigilant in protecting consumer welfare. The senator emphasized the need for monitoring price levels and implementing necessary interventions to mitigate the impact especially on the poor and vulnerable sectors. "Global events have local consequences. We cannot afford to be passive spectators. The government has a moral and social obligation to protect the welfare of its citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable," said the senator while elaborating on the critical role of price monitoring in safeguarding consumer welfare. "By keeping a close eye on market prices, we can preemptively identify and address potential issues before they escalate into full-blown crises," Go explained. The World Bank has sounded the alarm on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, warning that it could lead to significant price shocks on essential commodities like oil and agricultural products. Coupled with the ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine, these global crises have created a volatile economic landscape that could have severe repercussions locally. "Sa mga panahon pong ito na marami tayong kinakaharap na economic issues, kabilang na ang inflation, kailangan nating magkaisa at kumilos agad para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na iyong mga pinaka-nangangailangan ng tulong at atensyon ng gobyerno," said Go. According to the World Bank, the future is uncertain with various scenarios that could unfold depending on global oil prices. With this, Go emphasized the importance of being vigilant and proactive in navigating these economic uncertainties. He urged the government to lay down necessary measures to alleviate the burden on the poor. "Kaya ang pakiusap ko sa mga ahensya ng ating pamahalaan, unahin po natin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Ang bawat piso ay napakahalaga para sa kanila," he said. Previously, Go urged various government agencies to amplify and accelerate their interventions for the most affected sectors of society as the country grapples with the economic challenges posed by high inflation rates. "Wala dapat pinipiling tulungan. Basta gamitin nang maayos at tama ang pondo ng bayan para makabenepisyo ang mga mahihirap, hopeless, helpless at walang malalapitan maliban sa pamahalaan," he earlier stressed. Go is specifically urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to enhance their efforts in providing aid and support to Filipinos who are struggling to make ends meet. "Ang apela ko sa DTI na dapat ay nasa unahan sila ng ating pagprotekta sa ordinaryong consumers. Kailangan ng agarang interventions para hindi malubhang tumaas ang presyo ng mga bilihin. I-monitor ang mga presyo ng mga produkto at serbisyo at maglatag ng mga hakbang para mapagaan ang epekto nito sa buhay ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he appealed. "Umapela rin tayo sa DSWD na ipagpatuloy at mas palawakin pa ang kanilang mga programa na tumutulong sa kuwalipikadong mahihirap na pamilya at biktima ng iba't ibang krisis na makaraos ang mga ito sa pamamagitan ng agarang tulong pinansyal. Sabi ko nga sa DSWD, nandiyan naman ang pondo at mga programa na aprubado ng Kongreso kaya dapat ay gamitin agad para mapakinabangan nang walang pili ng mga higit na nangangailangan," he added. The senator also appealed to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement measures that would help farmers overcome the economic challenges and become more productive. He said the agriculture sector is one of the most affected by inflation and that investing in it would help achieve food security and stabilize prices. "Nagpaalala rin tayo sa DOLE na patuloy na alalayan ang mga kababayan nating displaced workers para mabigyan sila ng pansamantalang trabaho," he added referring to the Department of Labor and Employment. "Sa parte ko, sinuportahan natin ang mga panukalang budget at mga programa para sa 2024 ng DTI, DSWD, DA at DOLE noong natalakay ito sa budget hearings sa Senado. Ang importante sa akin ay magamit ang pera ng bayan nang wasto at walang nasasayang para makabenepisyo ang taumbayan," Go said. "Patuloy rin tayo sa ating misyon na ilapit ang serbisyo at tulong mula sa gobyerno sa iba't ibang sektor na nahaharap sa krisis at hirap," he added.