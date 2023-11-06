Taydem Shoesmith Releases Jazz Single "This, That" on November 5th

CARROLL, IA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart-topping artist Taydem Shoesmith just released her latest single "This, That" on November 5th. The jazz single, written by Shoesmith herself, is a reflection on first impressions and not judging people based on superficial characteristics.

Growing up with a love for music, Shoesmith found comfort in writing music during her high school years. Her music ranges from singer-songwriter to pop to alternative, and has been influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Rascal Flatts, and Billie Holiday. In January, she released her single "Are You Clapping?", which has received over 89K streams on Spotify and reached the UK iTunes Top 5.

Aside from her passion for music, Shoesmith also has a strong interest in acting. She made her acting debut in 2020 and has since landed lead roles in multiple films. She has also created music for films, including a theme song for a short series.

The inspiration for "This, That" came to Shoesmith while she was driving, and she was struck by the idea of not judging people based on first impressions. The song is written in third person, as Shoesmith acknowledges her own tendency to judge others and hopes to break the habit.

“I want to stop putting people in a box, and I want to stop putting myself in a box as well,” Shoesmith says. “I think that kind of restricted thinking will keep me from growing and learning new things.”

The opportunity to create a jazz song arose when Shoesmith's friend, an actor and director, shared her idea for a silent film set in the 1920s with a "gender swap" concept. This sparked the idea to use the song "This, That" as the theme song for the film.

The single was produced by Caleb Ostermann at ForteStudios and marks Shoesmith's first venture into the world of jazz music. With its catchy melody and thoughtful lyrics, "This, That" is set to captivate listeners and showcase Shoesmith's versatility as an artist.

Released on MTS Records, the single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Make sure to follow Taydem Shoesmith on Instagram (@tshoe23) and subscribe to her YouTube channel (@taydemshoesmith) for updates on her music and upcoming projects.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3izq7b1VCrb6JK2EDAKT62?si=c27a74c264f44168

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

