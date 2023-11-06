Driving Sustainable ePowertrain Solutions: Brogen's Showcase at Automechanika Shanghai 2023

Brogen ePowertrain Solution for Commercial Vehicles

Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). Brogen extends a warm invitation to visitors, enthusiasts, and industry professionals to explore the latest products and solutions driving the electric mobility sector at booth 5.1D43.

Brogen's dedication to advancing the electric vehicle industry is evident in their presence at Automechanika Shanghai. Their booth will be an innovation hub, featuring cutting-edge products and solutions for electric vehicle manufacturers, EV auto parts suppliers, and EV conversion companies.

Key Highlights at the Brogen Booth:

1. Innovative Product Showcase: Get a sneak peek at the latest range of electric vehicle powertrain systems and accessories designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability. They will be exhibiting the following exciting product series:

a. E-Axles: Dive into the world of Brogen's revolutionary 13T Wheel Side E-Axle, custom-tailored for urban buses, and the high-capacity 13T/16T integrated axle designed for heavy-duty trucks.

b. Integrated Powertrain Systems: Experience the future with the 120kW 3-in-1 powertrain, seamlessly merging the motor, controller, and gearbox, as well as the groundbreaking 120kW 6-in-1 powertrain system that integrates the motor, controller, gearbox, OBC, DCDC, and PDU.

c. EPS: Discover the EPS for buses that adapts to the needs of ADAD and automatic driving, especially the needs of large steering-by-wire chassis.

2. Sustainable Solutions: Brogen's booth will also be a platform to showcase two solutions that address critical sustainability challenges in the electric vehicle industry:

a. Electric Powertrain Solution for Commercial Vehicles: This all-in-one solution provides choices of powertrain system, e-axle system, EV power battery system, BTMS, electric air brake compressor, EHPS, auxiliary drive controller, and other accessories.

b. Electric Powertrain Solution for Passenger Cars: With a combination of 10kW to 200kW electric powertrain systems and EV parts, this solution provides a comprehensive response to the dynamic passenger car market.

3. Expert Insights: The dedicated team of industry experts will be available to provide valuable insights, answer questions, and engage in discussions on how their products and solutions can be tailored to benefit the electric vehicle initiatives.

Henry Liao, CEO of Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd., shared his enthusiasm for the event: "We are delighted to showcase our unwavering commitment to making electric mobility more accessible and sustainable. We look forward to empowering more businesses to succeed in the rapidly growing EV industry by providing comprehensive and professional solutions that meet their specific needs."

About Brogen:

Brogen is a leading provider of electric powertrain solutions. With over 12 years of industry-leading experience and a track record of serving hundreds of companies worldwide, they pride themselves on being a one-stop shop for companies seeking to navigate the dynamic and rapidly growing electric vehicle market. Their strength lies in the depth of our product portfolio, which includes PMSM motors, motor controllers, batteries, gearboxes, OBCs, DCDC converters, PDUs, e-axles, and other automotive parts for electric vehicles.