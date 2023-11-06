Submit Release
Texas School Districts Vote to Bring Hope and Help to Students Across Texas

Three Texas School Districts Unanimously Vote Yes to Hire School Chaplains for Their Campuses

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three school districts in Texas—Angleton, Glen Rose, and Waskom ISD—have unanimously voted to hire Certified School Chaplains to support students and staff. With adolescent suicide, anxiety, and depression reaching all-time highs, school chaplains provide a compassionate presence and listening ear for those in need.

The National School Chaplain Association trains and certifies chaplains to serve in public schools. Unlike a school counselor, a chaplain is not a licensed therapist but rather serves as a caring support for students and staff. Chaplains make themselves available to hear concerns, offer encouragement, and help connect people with professional help if needed.

“Students today face immense pressures and challenges,” said Rocky Malloy, National School Chaplain Association Founder. “Having a chaplain on campus gives students and staff a safe place to go when they’re struggling. Our chaplains provide emotional and spiritual support to anyone in need."

With busy schedules and high caseloads, school counselors often struggle to give students the one-on-one time and attention they need. Chaplains help fill this gap, providing an open door and listening ear for anyone looking for extra support. They also work closely with school administrators and counselors to help identify students who may be at risk.

“My role is to be there for anyone having a bad day, going through a hard time, or just needing someone to talk to,” said Robert Coon Sr., a Certified School Chaplain. “So many students feel like they have no one they can open up to. I want them to know I’m here to listen without judgment and provide comfort and encouragement for them."

Studies show that students with access to emotional and mental health support achieve better outcomes. By providing this extra layer of care, school chaplains are helping districts meet the diverse needs of students and create an environment where everyone can thrive.

About the National School Chaplain Association (NSCA) and what it provides:
The NSCA aims to place professionally trained chaplains in schools across the U.S. to provide emotional and spiritual support for both students and staff. NSCA chaplains receive special training before they serve in public schools and must meet certification requirements to ensure student safety is paramount. NSCA is a non-profit organization based in Norman, Oklahoma.

