Novogene Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa adopts Olink® Explore HT technology to accelerate multi-omics research with next generation proteomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that Novogene Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMEA) has adopted the Olink Explore HT platform to deliver advanced next-generation proteomics technology to the scientific community in the region.



Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions offering extensive next generation sequencing (NGS) capacity and bioinformatics expertise. The addition of Olink Explore HT significantly increases Novogene AMEA's capabilities and quality of multi-omics research services offerings. Olink Explore HT represents the state of the art in next generation proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,400 proteins using only 2µl of sample. By combining Olink PEA technology with an NGS readout of relative protein concentrations, each thoroughly validated assay produces unmatched specificity and sensitivity.

“The addition of the Olink Explore platform to the Novogene portfolio marks our commitment to delivering the latest multi-omics solutions to the scientific community in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region. By seamlessly integrating Olink's proteomics technology with our existing capabilities in genomics, transcriptomics, metagenomics and epigenomics, we hope to help researchers unlock a new layer of actionable data. This initiative will elevate our ability to provide extraordinary insights into disease biology, paving the way for more impactful discoveries.” said Justin Lee, Vice President of Novogene AMEA.

“We are immensely pleased to see Olink® Explore HT being utilised by Novogene, a leading multiomic service provider, to provide their customers with innovative research services. With the incorporation of Olink technology, Novogene and Olink will be even better positioned to locally support research across a broad spectrum of therapeutic research fields, understanding human biology and improving future healthcare.” said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics.

Olink technology was designed to unlock the immense value of proteomics at any scale. Used by researchers around the world, Olink’s research solutions have been applied across a wide range of therapeutic areas to gain deeper understanding of molecular pathways involved in the development, progression, and outcome of disease. Now, with Olink Explore HT, Novogene AMEA will begin offering high-throughput proteomics with industry-leading specificity, helping their customers unravel the intricate connections between genes, proteins, and diseases.

About

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

