Chatbot Market in BFSI to Reach an Estimate of $3,392.96 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3%: Allied Market Research

The global chatbot market in BFSI is experiencing rapid growth, owing to the rise in the incorporation of chatbots into social media platforms, and the need to enhance the effectiveness of customer relationship management (CRM).

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chatbot Market in BFSI by Platform Type (Mobile-based and Web-based), by Component (Service and Solution), by End User (Insurance Companies, Banks, and Others), and by Application (Customer Support, Data Security & Compliance, Branding & Advertisement, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global chatbot market size in BFSI was valued at $494.68 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,392.96 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime Determinants of Market Growth:

The global chatbot market in BFSI is experiencing rapid growth, owing to the rise in the incorporation of chatbots into social media platforms and the need to enhance the effectiveness of customer relationship management (CRM). However, an increase in the initial installation cost of chatbots, and a lack of product innovation restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the deployment of innovative technologies such as interference engines, application programming interfaces (API), cloud deployment, and natural language processors (NLP) creates prolific opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The solution segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe-

By component, the solution segment dominated the major market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global chatbot market in BFSI, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because of the technological advancements in chatbot software, such as cloud deployment, interference engine, natural language processor (NLP), multi-language capabilities, and more. On the other hand, the service segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the projection timeframe. This is due to comprehensive installation, scheduling and configuration, as well as personalized support and top-notch performance.

The web-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe-

By platform type, the web-based segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global chatbot market in BFSI, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe. This is because of the ability to control bot behavior and personality, as well as the ability to assist users in creating their own bot with premium options. The mobile-based segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 28.7% during the projection timeframe. The development of mobile-friendly chatbots, incorporating text and voice commands, has enabled the provision of a convenient, self-service experience on mobile devices.

North America to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast timeframe-

By region, North America dominated the major market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global chatbot market in BFSI, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rapid adoption of financial technology, as well as the extreme IT expenditure in BFSI. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the projection timeframe. The potential of developing countries, the utilization of innovative technology, and the transition towards digital and mobile banking in countries like India and China.





Industry-Leading Players: -

[24]7.AI, INC.

NEXT IT CORP.

CREATIVE VIRTUAL LTD.







ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS

IBM CORPORATION

AIVO

EGAIN CORPORATION

INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES INC.







NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

ACUVATE

This report provides an overview of the leading players in the global chatbot market in BFSI. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, agreements, and others to increase their market penetration and enhance their position in the industry. The report helps to understand the business performance of each market player, the operating segments, the product portfolio, and developments by leading market players.

Key benefits for stakeholders







The study provides in-depth analysis of the global chatbot market share along with the current trends and future estimations to identify the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the global chatbot industry in BFSI.

The quantitative analysis of the global chatbot market in BFSI from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.







Chatbot Market Key Segments:

By COMPONENT:

SOLUTION

SERVICE

By PLATFORM TYPE:







WEB-BASED

MOBILE-BASED

By END-USER:

BANKS

INSURANCE COMPANIES







OTHERS

By APPLICATION:

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

BRANDING ADVERTISEMENT

DATA SECURITY COMPLIANCE







OTHERS

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)







LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

