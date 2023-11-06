Submit Release
News Search

There were 182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,050 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5005329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 @ 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine St, N Troy, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic assault

 

ACCUSED:   Victor Laramee                                            

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed Victor Laramee caused physical harm to a family member. Laramee was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/06/2023 @ 1230 hours         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more