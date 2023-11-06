Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 @ 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine St, N Troy, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic assault

ACCUSED: Victor Laramee

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed Victor Laramee caused physical harm to a family member. Laramee was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2023 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881