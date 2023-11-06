Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 @ 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine St, N Troy, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic assault
ACCUSED: Victor Laramee
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed Victor Laramee caused physical harm to a family member. Laramee was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/06/2023 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881