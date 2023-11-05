Gender Equality gold – shining the light on the power of partnerships 

Apia, Samoa – As the Samoa Victim Support Group’s Torch of Peace makes its way around Samoa this week, and as we head into the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence at the end of the month, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is privileged to support both events through the Spotlight Initiative.

This collaboration with national partners, especially with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), is at the core of UNDP’s work, which was central in the Gender Equality Seal gold certification the office received at the end of last month.

The UNDP Multi-Country Office in Samoa was recognised for its work in advancing gender equality in the countries that it serves – Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tokelau.

The gold is the highest level of certification under the UNDP Gender Equality Seal, a corporate standard for gender equality that organisations can qualify for and be benchmarked against to receive certification in accordance with best practices on gender equality inside an organisation.

“This award, and the work we do with national partners for gender equality, is a testament to the convening role of UNDP in bringing together CSOs that champion women’s empowerment and movement-building towards the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Aliona Niculita, UNDP Resident Representative. “For Samoa, the journey continues as much work still remains to be done as we strive to ensure we are making a positive impact in the lives of the women, girls, men, boys and diverse groups and ensuring we do not leave anyone behind.”

One of the Samoa MCO’s key strengths in this gender equality seal process, was its ability to engage partners using a contextualized approach, rooted in the cultural values of consultation, participation, reciprocity, compassion, and love.

The certification process began in 2021, with the Samoa MCO joining the Gender Equality Seal for the first time. A key prerequisite for meeting the seal benchmark criteria was having in place a Gender Equality Strategy and Plan of Action to guide the work of the organisation in this area.

The seal encourages all offices to mainstream gender in every aspect of their work, from programming to operations, to communications, and ensure the interventions are relevant and gender transformative within the local context.

Since 2011, the Gender Equality Seal has worked with 57 UNDP Country Offices across all regions. To receive a Gender Equality Seal, standards must be met in seven outcome areas that include management systems, in-house capacities, enabling environment, communications and knowledge management, programmes, partnerships, and gender impacts and results.

The UNDP Samoa MCO wishes to acknowledge the strong partnerships with the Governments of Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau, CSOs, private sector, the National Human Rights Institution, women’s movement organisations, faith-based leaders, academia and researchers, women and individual enablers and influencers, as well as development partners, and other UN agencies, who have contributed to UNDP Samoa’s gold mission journey.

