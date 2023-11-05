Atherosclerosis Drugs Market to be Worth US$ 62.8 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The rise in the availability of Novel Atherosclerosis drugs in European countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in coming years

Rockville, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global atherosclerosis drugs market is likely to arrive at a value of US $62.8 Bn by the end of 2033 while growing at a CAGR of 2.3%.



Atherosclerosis drugs are medicines designed to treat the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. These drugs work by targeting the underlying processes that lead to plaque formation, helping to improve blood flow and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. In fact, these drugs are backed by strong scientific evidence and can be used alongside lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and exercise. They offer a tailored approach to treatment based on individual patient characteristics, and in some cases, can help avoid the need for invasive procedures.

Market growth is primarily driven by the escalating global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & obesity, which includes atherosclerosis-related conditions like coronary artery disease and stroke. Moreover, as unhealthy lifestyle habits persist, the incidence of atherosclerosis continues to rise, fueling the demand for effective pharmaceutical interventions.

However, developing effective drugs for atherosclerosis, a complex artery-clogging condition, is a tough and lengthy process. It involves understanding intricate biological processes and conducting rigorous clinical trials to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 62.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 2.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 20 Tables No. of Figures 99 Figures

Key Takeaways:

As per region, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a highly opportunistic market during the forecast period. In fact, India, China, and Japan are estimated to be the lucrative markets in the region. This growth is driven by various factors such as the increasing geriatric population and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development.

Also, the United States is expected to hold a substantial share during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and high incidence of obesity.

As per the drug class, cholesterol-lowering medication sales are expected to soar during the forecast period due rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyles and limited physical ability.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in drug development, and rising awareness about atherosclerosis prevention and treatment are the key factors driving the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Janssen Global Services LLC

Amgen Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Market Competition

In the fiercely competitive atherosclerosis drug market, major suppliers are prioritizing the introduction of generic drugs to capitalize on sales opportunities and address the growing demand in the Asia Pacific region.

In August 2022, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceutical company, revealed the introduction of generic versions of sitagliptin. Sitagliptin belongs to the drug class of DPP-4 inhibitors and is employed in the management of hyperglycemia, a condition associated with complications such as heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis.



Winning strategies

Key companies should focus on innovation such as focusing on the development of innovative lipid-lowering drugs is an effective strategy for success in the Atherosclerosis Drugs Market. PCSK9 inhibitors represent a newer class of drugs that target a protein involved in cholesterol regulation.

Moreover, leading companies in the business should focus on creating advanced drug delivery systems such as injectables or implantable devices. These innovations can make it easier and more convenient for patients to manage atherosclerosis.

Country-wise Insights

Which nation is claiming to be the dominant one in North America?

"Substantial Revenue Share to Be Held by the United States"

Due to the high incidence of obesity and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, the United States is expected to account for a large portion of the global market for atherosclerosis drug shipments during the forecast period. Other factors that are projected to support market expansion in the nation throughout the forecast period include ageing populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and the expanding availability of medications to treat atherosclerosis.

According to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, around 805,000 Americans get a heart attack year and one person dies in the US from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.

Future atherosclerosis medication sales in the US may benefit from supportive programmes to advance medical research as well as the introduction of advantageous insurance and reimbursement regulations. Future prospects for the nation's producers of atherosclerosis medications are expected to be enhanced by rising public knowledge of the condition and the advent of innovative therapies.

