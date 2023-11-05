SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. - LFST

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether LifeStance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2023, during market hours, The Bear Cave released a report entitled “Problems at LifeStance Health (LFST)”. In this report, The Bear Cave stated that, through numerous Freedom of Information Act requests, it had uncovered “dozens of complaints concerning overbilling, fraudulent billing, and unfair and deceptive business practices.” Further, “[a]fter reviewing the evidence”, The Bear Cave stated that it “is left wondering whether LifeStance is a thriving therapy franchise or an illegal billing operation with therapy on the side.”

On this news, LifeStance’s stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.89%, to close at $5.53 per share on October 19, 2023.

