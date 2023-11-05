Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,977 in the last 365 days.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's statement on the appointment of Francisco Laurel Jr. as Agriculture Secretary

PHILIPPINES, November 5 - Press Release
November 4, 2023

SENATOR ALAN PETER CAYETANO'S STATEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF FRANCISCO LAUREL JR. AS AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

The appointment of Francisco Laurel Jr. as Agriculture Secretary is a timely one. It coincides with the budget hearings in the Senate, presenting an opportunity for Secretary Laurel to articulate his vision for the Department of Agriculture and the agriculture sector as a whole. I look forward to hearing his plans.

Secretary Laurel's appointment also comes at a critical time for the country as the agriculture industry faces pressing challenges, including persistent productivity issues and rising prices. These challenges pose a serious threat to our food security.

Through GOD'S Grace, our nation expects the new Secretary to use his experience and business acumen to develop a strategic roadmap that will drive innovation, enhance productivity, and create a more resilient and competitive agricultural landscape for the benefit of our farmers and our people.

We look forward to the positive impact of his leadership in revitalizing this crucial sector for our nation's prosperity.

You just read:

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's statement on the appointment of Francisco Laurel Jr. as Agriculture Secretary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more