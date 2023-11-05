(Video) Iran: PMOI Resistance Units' Actions Before 2019 Uprising Anniversary

Nov. 15 will mark the fourth anniversary of the Nov. 2019 nationwide uprising in Iran. At the time, a sudden hike in the prices of fuel triggered protests that quickly spread to more than 100 cities and resurfaced public hatred towards the mullahs’ The anniversary of the Nov. 2019 uprising approaches, the regime is terrified of its diminishing power to contain another round of protests.The regime is trying to leverage different excuses, including the ongoing war in Gaza, to divert attention from its crises. The regime’s tactics are met with the efforts of the Resistance Units, the network of activists in Iran who support the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK).They spread messages of Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and president-elect Maryam Rajavi. The Resistance Units also reiterated their support for a free and democratic republic with the slogans, “My choice is Maryam Rajavi” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs.” Similar activities were reported in other citise" Resistance Units have shown that they are the only force that can defy the regime’s suppression, spreading the message of freedom and hope throughout the nation. They’re a beacon of inspiration, rallying a new generation to fight for a free Iran.

PARIS, FARANCE, November 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that November 15 will mark the fourth anniversary of the November 2019 nationwide uprising in Iran. At the time, a sudden hike in the prices of fuel triggered protests that quickly spread to more than 100 cities and resurfaced public hatred towards the mullahs’ regime for decades of repression and corruption.The regime only managed to avoid its total collapse through the brutal massacre of more than 1,500 unarmed protesters with the help of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) , the Basij, and the State Security Forces (SSF).But the root causes of the uprising remained, which flared up again in 2022 after the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the regime’s so-called morality police.Following her death, anti-regime protests erupted in more than 190 cities and continued for several months, bringing the regime closer to its downfall. Again, the regime only managed to survive through brutal suppression.Today, as the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising approaches, the regime is terrified of its diminishing power to contain another round of protests, which will happen sooner or later.The regime is trying to leverage different excuses, including the ongoing war in Gaza, to divert attention from its crises and the intensifying restiveness of the Iranian society.But at every corner, the regime’s tactics are met with the efforts of the Resistance Units, the network of activists inside Iran who support the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). In their latest activities, the Resistance Units commemorated the November 2019 uprisings and spread messages of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. They also reiterated their resolve to continue the struggle to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establish a secular and democratic republic.In Tehran, Resistance units installed posters with images of Maryam Rajavi and the message: “The blood of more than 1,500 martyrs in the November uprising heralds the spring of the Iran’s democratic revolution.”In a video message, a group of Resistance Units in Tehran chanted, “Death to Khamenei. Hail to Rajavi. Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs!”In Tabriz, Resistance Units held posters of Massoud and Maryam Rajavi with messages of resistance and commemoration of the martyrs of the 2019 uprising.In Isfahan, Resistance Units held posters of Massoud Rajavi with the message, “The perpetrators of crimes against the people of Iran must face justice,” and a poster of Maryam Rajavi with the message, “The great uprising of 2019 pushed the regime to the ledge of being overthrown.”They also installed posters of Maryam Rajavi with the message: “Iran’s freedom movement will not return to the winter of shah or mullahs.”In Mashhad, a Resistance Units member held a placard with the message, “The voice of freedom will not be shut down.”In Rasht and Karaj, Resistance Units installed posters in public places with messages of Iranian Resistance leaders, including a poster of Maryam Rajavi with the message, “Iranian women are the unending nightmare of Khamenei.”The Resistance Units also reiterated their support for a free and democratic republic with the slogans, “My choice is Maryam Rajavi” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs.”Similar activities were reported in Hamedan, Kashan, Sari, Salmas, Gorgan, Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas, Semnan, and Astara.These activities are taking place despite growing repressive measures by the regime, especially against the supporters of the PMOI.Resistance Units have shown that they are the only force that can defy the regime’s suppression, spreading the message of freedom and hope throughout the nation. They’re a beacon of inspiration, rallying a new generation to fight for a free Iran.Composed of many young motivated freedom fighters, Resistance Units have proved that this path can lead to overthrowing the regime and establishing a free and democratic republic of Iran.

