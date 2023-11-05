Elton Ilirjani – International Model, Activist Showcases the Look of K7 Konstantinos Tsigaros at Athens Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens Fashion Week (AFW) is being held in the first week of November, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, with the mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry.
Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani is participating in no fewer than four Athens Fashion Week shows and one photoshoot held in iconic Greek venues, building on his recent participation in London, New York, Costa Rica and South Korea Fashion Week.
Elton modelled in the K7 Konstantinos Tsigaros Show where his powerhouse looks captured the audiences hearts wearing one of the outstanding creations as he both opened and closed the show.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About K7 Konstantinos Tsigaros:
Konstantinos Tsigaros created the K7 Konstantinos Tsigaros series focusing on minimalism, timelessness and with great emphasis on sustainability. "7 clothes, 7 days a week", as the designer himself says, comfortable and elegant clothes that can be worn all days and hours, all seasons, in every occasion, by all genders; a "wardrobe for two", with the aim of making fashion accessible to everyone.
His collections have graced international catwalks and exhibitions including CPD international exhibition in Dusseldorf, PPP Atmosphere in Paris, Bread & Butter in Barcelona and Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo. Since 2021 he has served as an active member in the European project “The Mednew”, representing Greece with his k7 Konstantinos Tsigaros collection. For more information, please visit: www.konstantinostsigaros.gr
About Athens Fashion Week (AFW):
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually, every October-November and March-April. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination.
For more information please visit: www.afw.gr | I: @athensfashionweekofficial | F: Athens Fashion Week
