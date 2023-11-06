iluminr named to Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Hall of Fame
In just 4 years, iluminr emerges as a global innovator, earning recognition for outstanding contributions to the business continuity and resilience industry
iluminr’s recent achievements underscore the importance of building capability and demonstrating resilience in the face of fast-paced change.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iluminr, the trailblazer in gamified engagement for resilience, today announced it has been named to the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Hall of Fame.
In addition to inducting iluminr into the Hall of Fame, BCI recognized iluminr in two categories:
Global Continuity and Resilience Innovation, 2023
Global Continuity and Resilience Provider Service/Product, 2023
The BCI Global Awards, organized by the Business Continuity Institute, celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements, teams, and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in business continuity, crisis management, and resilience.
iluminr’s remarkable achievement underscores the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation while delivering exceptional customer experiences and rapid time to value.
“We are immensely proud of this recognition, which reflect the dedication and expertise of the entire iluminr team,” said Josh Shields, Cofounder and CEO at iluminr.
“These awards are a testament to the innovative spirit of our customers as well as the incredible support of our partners, strategic advisors, and the risk and resilience community. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the continuity and resilience industry and are more committed than ever to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in our field.”
2023 has culminated in a total of 7 prestigious awards and acknowledgments for iluminr, including:
• BCI APAC Continuity & Resilience Provider for a Service or Product, 2023
• BCI APAC Continuity & Resilience Innovation, 2023
• Risk.net Innovation of the Year, 2023
• Gartner 2023 Cool Vendor in Sourcing and Procurement Technology
iluminr was also shortlisted in the Continuity Insurance Risk (CIR) Business Continuity Awards earlier this year.
Marcus Vaughan, Cofounder and Chief Growth Officer at iluminr said,
“iluminr’s recent achievements underscore the importance of building capability and demonstrating resilience in the face of fast-paced change. This is a reflection our unwavering commitment to our customers and the broader ecosystem, as we continue to lead the way in helping organizations adapt and thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape.”
About iluminr
Bring resilience to life with iluminr. iluminr’s cloud-based platform supercharges engagement in risk awareness and resilience, streamlines preparedness, and empowers agility so teams can thrive through fast-paced change, leveraging:
Microsimulations – Drawing on years of annual simulation experience, iluminr’s award-winning Microsimulations take all the best components of traditional tabletop exercises, distilling them into 15-minute digital simulations. These short experiences create “aha” moments, subsequently increasing stakeholder engagement and bolstering preparedness. Because Microsimulations are short and delivered digitally, they can be integrated into regular operations – helping organizations build muscle memory in response capability throughout the year, all while addressing regulatory requirements.
Critical Event Management Rooms – Turn data into actionable insights to support better decision-making during an event. Access continuity and response plans, conduct incident assessments, collaborate and manage the event on digital whiteboards, and activate teams through automated playbooks delivered wherever their team members are, including Microsoft Teams and Slack.
Mass Notifications – Protect people and operations with lightning-fast emergency notifications delivered via channels they use every day. iluminr’s communications module is so simple to use, there’s no training required. The module also offers turnkey integrations to ensure all your communications reach the right people at the right time, and an interactive communications dashboard displaying status updates, polling results, and responses in real-time.
Threat Intelligence – Through global threat monitoring and automated alerts for events such as floods, extreme temperatures, or power outages, organizations can proactively communicate with key stakeholders and get ahead of any situation before it escalates into a full-blown disaster.
To learn more iluminr’s solution for risk-aware and resilient organizations, please visit iluminr.io
