HCOE Seeks Qualified Educator for Executive Director Position of SELPA

hcoe selpa executive director position flyerThe Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is seeking a highly qualified professional educator to join its management team in the position of Executive Director/Humboldt-Del Norte SELPA. While this position is an employee of the Humboldt County Office of Education, they will also be responsible to the SELPA Policy Council for overall supervision and management of the Special Education Local Planning Area (SELPA).

This position comes with full employer-paid benefits and CalSTRS retirement! Visit https://hcoe.org/2023/06/selpa-director-2/ to learn more and apply. Applications are due no later that November 20, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

