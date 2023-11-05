Four thousand participants took part in ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’

MACAU, November 5 - Organized by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC), Bank of China (Macau), and Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China, the ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ took place today (5 November) at 6:30 a.m. The event attracted nearly 4,000 participants, all of whom experienced the exhilaration of running the iconic race track.

Guest officiating the start of the Fun Run included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of MGPOC; Li Guang, General Manager of Bank of China Macau Branch; Chan Chak Mo, Secretary General of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Ip Sio Kai, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Macau Branch; and Chong Coc Veng, Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC. This marked the second running of the Guia Circuit Fun Run after it was held for the first time in 2018. The event saw participants take to the 6.2 km Guia Circuit and run past Mandarin Bend and Lisboa Bend, and race along the Guia Hill section of the track, as they welcomed the upcoming 70th Macau Grand Prix with energy and enthusiasm.

Wang Kun completed the 6.2 km race with a time of 19:42, beating Biru Rai and Gurung Lil Bahadur to win the men's championship. In the women's category, Chio Tong Tong was the first athlete to cross the finish line in 24:20, with Chao Hang Fa second and Mo Xiaojing third. The top ten men's and women's finishers were awarded trophies. All participants who finished the race within the time limit received a commemorative medal and a towel. From 6 to 19 November, participants will be able to access the activity system via the BOC mobile app or the Sports Bureau website with their Macao mobile phone number or email, to download their certificate. Photos of the event can also be downloaded from the activity system.

Other guests attending the event included: Yang Hao, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Macau Branch; Xu Zhiyu, Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Lam I Leng, Deputy Chief Executive of Bank of China (Macau) Limited; MGPOC and Subcommittee members; and members of the Sports Committee.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo or the Macau Grand Prix official website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, follow the Facebook pages ‘Trend on Macau Sport for All’, ‘Macau Grand Prix’, and ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’, WeChat official accounts ‘澳門體育’(Macao Sports), ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) and ‘澳門格蘭披治大賽車’ (Macau Grand Prix), or the Weibo of the Macau Grand Prix, or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.