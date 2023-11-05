Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,057 in the last 365 days.

National Assembly’s Q&A event starts Monday, focusing on delivery of government commitments

VIETNAM, November 5 - HÀ NỘI Question and answer sessions in the National Assembly will take place from Monday to Wednesday, with topics of discussion being macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-cultural, judiciary and home affairs, and state audit.

The activity is part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA).

The Q&A event is set to take place over two and a half days, with approximately 160-170 minutes devoted to each group of topics. It will be broadcast live on national television and other channels.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ clarified that the sessions would focus on examining the commitments made by government members and heads of sectors to implement the 10 resolutions of the 14th and 15th legislatures, rather than addressing current issues.

According to the agenda, NA Chairman Huệ will open the Q&A sessions on Monday morning.

This will be followed by reports from Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Hòa Bình, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Lê Minh Trí and Auditor General Ngô Văn Tuấn.

NA Secretary General Bùi Văn Cường will then present an inspection summary on the implementation of NA resolutions from the 14th and 15th legislatures.

The NA will proceed with Q&A sessions with government members and heads of sectors.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will also present a report and answer questions from NA deputies on Wednesday morning.

NA Chairman Huệ will follow with a closing speech for the Q&A event. — VNS

You just read:

National Assembly’s Q&A event starts Monday, focusing on delivery of government commitments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more