Mom Sanity's Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set Launches on Indiegogo to Offer Simplicity and Kitchen Mastery
Mom Sanity intends to streamline the Culinary Experience and Enhance the Well-being of Indiegogo backersHAYDEN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiegogo is today the launchpad for Mom Sanity’s Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set, an innovative product designed to simplify the meal preparation process, reduce food waste, and save money. It's a game-changer for anyone seeking to streamline their kitchen routines and enhance their family's quality of life, and it is now available to backers at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mom-sanity-s-fresh-kitchen-magnet-set#/.
Key Features of Mom Sanity's Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set:
1. Meal Planner: Featuring a spacious meal section, meal prep section, grocery list, and note section to organize weekly meals efficiently.
2. Produce Storage Chart: Detailed guidance on how to store commonly purchased produce items in the United States, along with their expected shelf life.
3. In Season Produce Chart: A reference to help identify the freshest seasonal produce for more nutritious and delicious meals.
4. Kitchen Conversion Chart: A quick reference for standard conversions and meat cooking temperatures, making cooking a breeze.
Mom Sanity's Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set is poised to simplify meal planning, reduce waste, and save time for busy parents. “It empowers users to provide fresh, nutritious, and delicious meals for their families with ease, ultimately elevating the overall cooking experience,” said Emily Alverson, the creator of the set. “It brings order and efficiency to the daily chaos of meal preparation, contributing to the well-being of both parents and their loved ones,” the founder added.
The Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set offers a systematic approach to simplifying kitchen routines. Users can start by choosing in-season produce for meals, store them correctly using the Produce Storage Chart, and plan meals using the Meal Planner. The Kitchen Conversion Chart is a handy reference while cooking, ensuring meals turn out perfect every time. This system will help purchase fresh foods, store them efficiently, and use them before they go to waste.
“By backing this campaign, supporters will not only transform their kitchens but also impact the lives of families across the country, making mealtime a more enjoyable and stress-free experience,” Ms. Alverson further commented.
The campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mom-sanity-s-fresh-kitchen-magnet-set#/ aims to raise $6,000 to support the production of the Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set, and backers are being offered special and discounted access to the set.
About Emily Alverson
Emily Alverson, the creator of Mom Sanity's Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set, is a mother who found joy in cooking for her family but faced complexities in meal planning and food wastage. Her solution, the Fresh Kitchen Magnet Set, aims to simplify the lives of busy parents and provide more quality time with their families.
Emily Alverson
Mom Sanity LLC
emily@momsanityepm.com
